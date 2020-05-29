|
Brown Eveline Veronica Chester-Le-Street (formerly of Sunderland)
Peacefully at home on Saturday 23rd May 2020,
aged 79 years.
Eve (nee Gillian), devoted wife of the late Tom. Much loved mam of Lesley, Wendy and Michael.
Dear grandma of Katie, Tom, Freya, Arthur and Percival. Also a dear sister of Harry and Emily.
Eve will be sadly missed by all her loving family and dear friends.
A private funeral service will be held at Sunderland Crematorium.
All enquiries to the Coop Funeral Care, Chester-Le-Street
(0191) 3871212
Published in Sunderland Echo on May 29, 2020