ROBINSON Eveline Passed away peacefully on the 13th January 2020 at Cartmel Grange Nursing Home, Grange-over-Sands,
aged 92 years.
Beloved wife of Leslie,
loving mother of Stephen and Alan, much loved sister-in-law of Joan. The funeral service will take place at Beetham Hall Crematorium, Milnthorpe on Friday 24th January at 2:00pm. Family flowers only please, donations if desired for Alzheimer's Society, may be sent to Alan Postlethwaite, Funeral Director, Windermere Road, Grange-over-Sands. LA11 6EG.
Tel: 015395 33040
Published in Sunderland Echo on Jan. 17, 2020
