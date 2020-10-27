|
Casey Florence Passed away peacefully
at home on Tuesday 20th October aged 88 years.
Loving wife of the late John,
precious mam of
Linda, Jacqueline,
Margaret, Trina and John,
much loved nana of Billy, Andrea,
Anthony, Adam, Alice and Naomi.
Also a loving sister, mother-in-law
and great grandmother.
Funeral service to be held on
Tuesday 3rd November at
All Saints Church from 10am
followed by cremation at
Sunderland Crematorium
from 11am.
Due to current restrictions,
family flowers only,
donations if desired
to Dementia UK.
Rest in peace.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Oct. 27, 2020