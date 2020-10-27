Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Florence Casey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Florence Casey

Notice Condolences

Florence Casey Notice
Casey Florence Passed away peacefully
at home on Tuesday 20th October aged 88 years.
Loving wife of the late John,
precious mam of
Linda, Jacqueline,
Margaret, Trina and John,
much loved nana of Billy, Andrea,
Anthony, Adam, Alice and Naomi.
Also a loving sister, mother-in-law
and great grandmother.

Funeral service to be held on
Tuesday 3rd November at
All Saints Church from 10am
followed by cremation at
Sunderland Crematorium
from 11am.

Due to current restrictions,
family flowers only,
donations if desired
to Dementia UK.

Rest in peace.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Oct. 27, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -