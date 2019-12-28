Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Florence Mason
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Florence Mason

Notice Condolences

Florence Mason Notice
MASON Florence
(née Norman) (Washington formerly of
Hetton Le Hole)
Peacefully in Hospital on 20th
December 2019, aged 84 years.
Flo, beloved wife of the late Bill,
dearly loved mam of Lyn and Peter.
Much loved grandma of Jonathan,
Rebecca, Will, Max, Luke and Millie.
Also, dear great-grandma of Olivia
and Tommy. Friends please meet
for service at Holy Trinity Church,
Washington Village on Friday 3rd
January at 1.30pm followed by
burial in Washington Cemetery.
Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu to North East
Autism Society via a collection
at the Church.
Enquiries to Walker and
Morrell Funeral Directors.
Tel: 0191 4164160.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Dec. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -