|
|
|
MASON Florence
(née Norman) (Washington formerly of
Hetton Le Hole)
Peacefully in Hospital on 20th
December 2019, aged 84 years.
Flo, beloved wife of the late Bill,
dearly loved mam of Lyn and Peter.
Much loved grandma of Jonathan,
Rebecca, Will, Max, Luke and Millie.
Also, dear great-grandma of Olivia
and Tommy. Friends please meet
for service at Holy Trinity Church,
Washington Village on Friday 3rd
January at 1.30pm followed by
burial in Washington Cemetery.
Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu to North East
Autism Society via a collection
at the Church.
Enquiries to Walker and
Morrell Funeral Directors.
Tel: 0191 4164160.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Dec. 28, 2019