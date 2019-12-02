|
|
|
MILLER Southwick Peacefully at home on November 25th 2019,
aged 98 years, Florence
(Florrie, née Ash).
Dearly beloved wife of the late Jampson, a loving mam to Margaret, John, Keith, David
and the late Tom, a very dear
mother-in-law and devoted nana and great nana, also a much loved sister, sister-in-law and aunt.
Friends please meet for service at Sunderland Crematorium on Tuesday 10th December at 1pm.
All enquiries to Richards Thoms Family Funeral Directors, Castletown, Tel: 0191-9087975.
Deeply mourned and sadly missed.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Dec. 2, 2019