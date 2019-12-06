|
Stores Millfield
Formerly of Ford Estate Peacefully in hospital on
November 22nd, aged 82 years,
Florrie (née Forster),
devoted wife of the late Billy,
much loved mam of Steven,
Gary and the late William,
loving mother in law
of Berny and Joanie,
cherished nana and great nana,
also special sister and sister in law.
Family and friends please meet
for service at Sunderland
Crematorium on Wednesday
December 11th at 10.00am.
All enquiries to
Manor House Funeral Services,
St Luke's House, 14 Martin Terrace,
Pallion, Tel 0191 5651067.
Forever in our hearts
Published in Sunderland Echo on Dec. 6, 2019