Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Florrie Stores
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Florrie Stores

Notice Condolences

Florrie Stores Notice
Stores Millfield
Formerly of Ford Estate Peacefully in hospital on
November 22nd, aged 82 years,
Florrie (née Forster),
devoted wife of the late Billy,
much loved mam of Steven,
Gary and the late William,
loving mother in law
of Berny and Joanie,
cherished nana and great nana,
also special sister and sister in law.
Family and friends please meet
for service at Sunderland
Crematorium on Wednesday
December 11th at 10.00am.
All enquiries to
Manor House Funeral Services,
St Luke's House, 14 Martin Terrace,
Pallion, Tel 0191 5651067.

Forever in our hearts
Published in Sunderland Echo on Dec. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -