Bain St Gabriel's The family of the late Frances Jane would like to thank relations, friends and neighbours for their care and support during their recent sad bereavement. Special thanks to John Muncaster and Cornerstone Christian Fellowship, Pastor Banjo and Kings Castle Church for their support, also for cards of condolences and beautiful floral tributes received. Many thanks to John Hogg funeral directors and John Mcmanners for their comforting service. We hope to see everyone at the memorial celebration service next year.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Aug. 19, 2020
