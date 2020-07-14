|
Mason Frances It is with great sadness that the family of Frances Mason announces her sudden passing on Thursday 25 June 2020, aged 80. Frances was born in Fulwell,
daughter to the late Benjamin and Florence Birch and sister Jackie. Loving wife to late husband Trevor, devoted Mum to heartbroken Gary, Russ, Lisa and Niki. Loving nana to Ryan, Connor, Kieran, Emma, Katie, Matt and Alyssa and recently great-nana to Mila.
Sadly missed and always in our thoughts. Sleep tight Mum,
God bless.
A closed family funeral service
will be held at
Loughborough Crematorium.
Published in Sunderland Echo on July 14, 2020