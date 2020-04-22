|
Bell (Frank) Beloved husband of Ella
(née Balcombe), Dad and
father-in-law of Sharon, Michael, Gary, Joanne, Michelle, and Barry. Grandad of Liam, Chloe, Owen, Charlotte, Holly, Amelia and Great Grandad of Bobby. Uncle, brother and friend. Frank will be missed by all who knew him. Due to the current circumstances the funeral will be close family only, but the family hope to have a great celebration of Frank's life at a later date. The family would like to thank the staff of E54 at Sunderland Royal Hospital for their care and compassion during this
difficult time. Donations to
NHS Sunderland Royal Hospital.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Apr. 22, 2020