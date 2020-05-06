|
|
|
Bell Frank We would truly like to thank Claire and all at John G. Hogg Funeral Directors for their professionalism, compassion and a seamless effort to set forth Frank's new resting place. Celebrant Debbie Green, who conducted a beautiful service of his life. Grangetown Florists for the floral tribute. Friends, family and neighbours who stood and wished him farewell. The cards and flowers we have received has been very humbling along with the donations for Sunderland Royal Hospital.
A final thanks to the individual carers of Bryony Park Care Home and especially to the nurses on ward (E54) for their undivided care.
Published in Sunderland Echo on May 6, 2020