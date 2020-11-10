|
|
|
Bogie Sunderland
(Ex Coal Merchant) Peacefully at home after
a short illness on November 6th, aged 88 years, Frank.
Beloved husband of the late
Joyce Hall (nee Gardiner).
Much loved dad of Frank, Joyce, Stephen, Lynne and the late Brenda, Bill and Tom, precious grandad, great grandad, much loved brother in law and cousin to Doris, Florence, Joan and a great friend of Terry and the late Hubie, Wilf and to many more who will be sadly missed.
Graveside service in Bishopwearmouth Cemetery on Thursday November 12th at 11am. Family flowers only, a plate will be provided at the cemetery
for Cancer Research.
Enquiries to Peter Dodd Funeral Directors, Tel 5200666.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Nov. 10, 2020