Gavin J. Reynolds & Son Family Funeral Directors
78 Sea Road
Sunderland, Tyne and Wear SR6 9DB
0191 548 7000
Frank Dembry

Frank Dembry Notice
DEMBRY Frank Peacefully on 3rd April 2020,
aged 90 years, Frank Stuart.
The much loved husband of
Mollie for a remarkable 69 years,
and the best dad, grandad
and great grandad
that could be wished for.
Also a dear father-in-law,
brother of the late Arnold,
brother-in-law, uncle
and friend to many.
Private cremation.
Many thanks to all staff at
Bryony Park Nursing Home
for the excellent and loving
care Frank received.
So sadly missed.
All enquiries to
Gavin J. Reynolds & Son
Family Funeral Directors.
78 Sea Road, Fulwell
Published in Sunderland Echo on Apr. 9, 2020
