|
|
|
FOSTER Washington
Frank (Frankie) Sadly in hospital on April 2nd,
aged 77 years, Frankie.
A beloved husband of Elaine,
a dear dad, grandad,
brother in law, uncle and
a very good friend to many.
Funeral service at
Sunderland Crematorium on
Monday April 27th at 12noon.
Due to current circumstances,
the number of mourners is
private within the chapel.
Family flowers only please.
A celebration of Frankie's life will be held at a later date to be announced.
All enquiries to
C M Walkers Funeral Services,
Village House, Station Road,
Columbia, Washington,
0191 4474949.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Apr. 20, 2020