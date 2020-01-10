|
Garside (West Rainton) On December 29th peacefully at home,
Frank aged 89 years,
loving husband of Sheila, devoted Dad of Frank, Michael, Susan and Mark, a treasured Grandad of Darren, Dominic, Andrew, Harriet, John, Jennifer and Molly, also a sadly missed Brother and Uncle, funeral service to take place on Friday January 17th , would family and friends please meet at
St Mary's Church West Rainton
at 11:00am, prior to interment in West Rainton Cemetery,
family flowers only please donations may be given afterthe service to Cancer Research U.K and Macmillan Cancer Support.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Jan. 10, 2020