Hind Frank Sewell
(formerly of Seaburn Dene) Passed away peacefully at home
on 16th December, aged 91.
A much loved husband,
father, grandfather
and great grandfather.
He will greatly missed by all.
The service will take place at
the New Church, Seaburn Dene
on 3rd January 2020 at 10.15,
followed by a service at
Sunderland Crematorium.
A celebration of an amazing life,
it was Frank's request for
bright colours to be worn.
Family flowers only, donations to the Sir Bobby Robson Foundation.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Dec. 20, 2019