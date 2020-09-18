|
|
|
Lawton Frank Peacefully at home on
11th September 2020, aged 75 years.
Frank, beloved husband of Teresa, much loved dad of Greg and Sacha, loved father in law of Sarah and Bruce, and loving grandad of Charis, Fraser, Autumn, Wilf and Seth.
Funeral service to take place
at South Shields Crematorium
on Thursday 24th September
at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, can be sent
to a charity of your own choice.
All enquiries to the
Co-op Funeralcare, South Shields Tel: 0191 4555521
Published in Sunderland Echo on Sept. 18, 2020