|
|
|
STOTT Hollycarrside Family of the late Frank would like to thank everyone for their love and support during their recent bereavement and for the donations which have been passed to
St. Benedict's Hospice.
A special thank you to staff at
St Benedict's Hospice, Michelle (Macmillan Nurse), the district nurses and GP's from Southlands Medical Group for their care during Frank's illness. Also, a thank you to Chris May for the lovely service and to Donna and staff from Scollen and Wright Funeral Service for their support.
Published in Sunderland Echo on June 29, 2020