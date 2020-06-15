|
|
|
STOTT Hollycarrside Sadly passed away at St Benedict's Hospice on 10th June, aged 87 years, Frank. The dearly beloved husband of Emily. Much loved dad of Beverley and Ian. A special grandad, great grandad, great-great grandad, brother, brother in law and uncle.
A private service will take place at Sunderland Crematorium on Monday 22nd June at 11:30am. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to St Benedict's Hospice.
Loved and remembered always.
Any enquiries to Scollen and Wright Funeral Home, Ryhope. Tel 5239099.
Published in Sunderland Echo on June 15, 2020