|
|
|
Bewick Franky
Alnwick Road, Farringdon Peacefully in hospital on
19th January, aged 87 years.
Franky, dearly loved husband for
67 years of Shirley (nee Wharton) much loved dad to Shirley, Anthony, Carole, Beverly, Gary, Lisa and the late Franky and Sharon, a dear father in law and much loved Grandad and Great Grandad,
also a dear brother to Greta,
and friend to many.
Family and friends please meet for service at Sunderland Crematorium on Monday 3rd February at 3pm.
All welcome afterwards at
The Lakeside Club. Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to Alzheimer's UK and Cancer UK
(a donation box will be
available at the crematorium).
At rest with John Hogg
Family Funeral Directors,
138 Allendale Rd, Farringdon.
Franky will be greatly missed.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Jan. 27, 2020