Home

POWERED BY

Services
John G Hogg Family Funeral Directors Ltd (Farringdon, Sunderland)
138 Allendale Road
Sunderland, Co. Durham SR3 3DZ
0191 511 0028
Service
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
15:00
Sunderland Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Franky Bewick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Franky Bewick

Notice Condolences

Franky Bewick Notice
Bewick Franky
Alnwick Road, Farringdon Peacefully in hospital on
19th January, aged 87 years.
Franky, dearly loved husband for
67 years of Shirley (nee Wharton) much loved dad to Shirley, Anthony, Carole, Beverly, Gary, Lisa and the late Franky and Sharon, a dear father in law and much loved Grandad and Great Grandad,
also a dear brother to Greta,
and friend to many.
Family and friends please meet for service at Sunderland Crematorium on Monday 3rd February at 3pm.
All welcome afterwards at
The Lakeside Club. Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to Alzheimer's UK and Cancer UK
(a donation box will be
available at the crematorium).
At rest with John Hogg
Family Funeral Directors,
138 Allendale Rd, Farringdon.
Franky will be greatly missed.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Jan. 27, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -