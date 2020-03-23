Home

Manor House Funerals - Manor House
26 Sea Road
Sunderland, Tyne and Wear SR6 9BX
0191 549 6263
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 27, 2020
10:00
Sunderland Crematorium
Bailey Tunstall Peacefully in hospital on
March 8th surrounded by loving family, aged 88 years, Fred.
Devoted husband of the late Dorothy,
much loved dad of Geoff and Gill, treasured grandad of Matthew and Nick, also a dear brother,
brother in law and uncle.
A private Funeral Service to take place due to current situation at
Sunderland Crematorium on
Friday March 27th at 10.00am.
A celebration of Fred's life will take place at a later date.
Family flowers only, donations in lieu to
Cancer Research UK.
All enquiries to
Manor House Funeral Services,
26 Sea Road, Fulwell,
Tel 01915496263.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Mar. 23, 2020
