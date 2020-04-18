|
|
|
Petty Fulwell Sadly passed away on
13th April 2020, aged 88 years.
Fred, a beloved husband of the late Barbara. Dear dad of David, Barbara and Keith and father in law,
Grandad and Great Grandad.
Also a dear friend to many.
There will be a grave side service
for immediate family only at
Mere Knolls Cemetery on
Thursday 23rd April at 2.30pm.
All enquiries Glen Miller Funeral Directors, Boldon. Tel 5191645
Dad you will be sorely missed,
much love from your devoted Daughter Barbara,
son in law Terry and your
treasured Grandson Keith.
You will be sadly missed uncle Fred.
Love from Fred, Michelle and Harry.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Apr. 18, 2020