Glen Miller Boldon Funeral Services (Boldon Colliery)
37 North Road
Boldon Colliery, Co. Durham NE35 9AX
01915 191645
Graveside service
Thursday, Apr. 23, 2020
14:30
Mere Knolls Cemetery
Fred Petty Notice
Petty Fulwell Sadly passed away on
13th April 2020, aged 88 years.
Fred, a beloved husband of the late Barbara. Dear dad of David, Barbara and Keith and father in law,
Grandad and Great Grandad.
Also a dear friend to many.
There will be a grave side service
for immediate family only at
Mere Knolls Cemetery on
Thursday 23rd April at 2.30pm.
All enquiries Glen Miller Funeral Directors, Boldon. Tel 5191645

Dad you will be sorely missed,
much love from your devoted Daughter Barbara,
son in law Terry and your
treasured Grandson Keith.

You will be sadly missed uncle Fred.
Love from Fred, Michelle and Harry.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Apr. 18, 2020
