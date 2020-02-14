Home

Thompson Suddenly in hospital on
February 9th, aged 86 years.
Fred, Loving and devoted
husband of Eileen, much loved dad
of Judith, David and Sharon, a dear
father-in-law, grandad, brother, brother-in-law and uncle.
Will friends please meet for
service in St Barnabas Church
on Wednesday February 26th at 12.15pm, followed by cremation
in Sunderland Crematorium
at 1.00pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if so desired,
to Macmillan Nurses.
A donation box will be
provided at the Church.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Feb. 14, 2020
