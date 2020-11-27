|
|
|
CHAPPEL Freda Peacefully in
Glenholme House Care Home
on 19th November 2020
aged 100 years.
Dearly loved wife of the late Selwyn.
Funeral service to take place in
Sunderland Crematorium on
Wednesday 2nd December at 3pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu if so desired to the Niall Quinn Children's Centre,
a collection box will be available
at the Crematorium or c/o
Gavin J. Reynolds & Son
Family Funeral Directors.
205 Gleneagles Road, Grindon
Published in Sunderland Echo on Nov. 27, 2020