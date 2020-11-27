Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Freda Chappel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Freda Chappel

Notice Condolences

Freda Chappel Notice
CHAPPEL Freda Peacefully in
Glenholme House Care Home
on 19th November 2020
aged 100 years.
Dearly loved wife of the late Selwyn.
Funeral service to take place in
Sunderland Crematorium on
Wednesday 2nd December at 3pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu if so desired to the Niall Quinn Children's Centre,
a collection box will be available
at the Crematorium or c/o
Gavin J. Reynolds & Son
Family Funeral Directors.
205 Gleneagles Road, Grindon
Published in Sunderland Echo on Nov. 27, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -