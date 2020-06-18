Home

BARBER Falstone Court, Roker (previously Chilton Street, Monkwearmouth) Peacefully after a long illness on Saturday 13th June, aged 80 years, Frederick (Fred), a loving husband
of the late Margaret (nee Robson),
a loved Father to Margaret and
Father in Law to Steve, Brother, Brother in Law and Uncle.
There will be a private
cremation taking place at
Sunderland Crematorium on
Thursday 25th June at 11:00am.
No flowers, donations can be made if wished to Dementia UK.
Published in Sunderland Echo on June 18, 2020
