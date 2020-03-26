|
|
|
Cook Suddenly, surrounded by his
loving family, at Roxburghe
House, Dundee, on Saturday,
March 21st 2020.
Fred (Frederick), (formerly
of Sunderland), aged 82.
Dearly beloved husband of Betty, much dad of Colin, Kevin and Neil and a loving grandad, great-grandad, father-in-law, brother, uncle and good friend to many.
A graveside service will take place at Birkhill Cemetery, Dundee,
but due to the current climate attendance at the funeral is restricted to family only.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Mar. 26, 2020