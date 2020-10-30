|
GOOCH Pallion Peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on 24th October, aged 72 years. Frederick Joseph (Fred). Dearly beloved husband to the late Elvina, much loved dad to Catherine and Christine, dear father-in-law to David and Gavin and a loving granda to Joseph and Louise. A dearest brother to Kath, Gerry, Frank, Josie and Chris and
a sadly missed brother-in-law,
uncle and friend.
A private funeral will take place at
St Joseph's Catholic Church, cremation to follow at
Sunderland Crematorium on
Thursday 5th November at 12 noon.
At rest with John Hogg
Family Funeral Directors,
St Lukes Terrace, Pallion.
Loved and remembered always.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Oct. 30, 2020