|
|
|
Gooch Pallion The family of the late
Frederick Joseph (Fred) wish to express their sincere thanks to relations, friends and neighbours for the kindness and sympathy shown during their recent sad bereavement. Thanks to
St Benedicts Hospice and the out of hours Palliative Care Team, Grindon Lane District Nurses especially Leanne Wilson and Dr Michael Demott of Millfield Medical Centre. Gracious thanks to John G Hogg funeral directors especially Claire and Fr Marc Lynden Smith for the comforting service. Also for the beautiful floral tributes and cards of condolences received.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Nov. 13, 2020