Kennedy Seaham Peacefully on Saturday 29th February, Frederick Joseph
(Fred, Freddie). Devoted Husband
of the late Audrey and proud father of Frederick, Kevin, Malcolm,
Graeme and Nigel.
Loving brother of Margaret and a very dear father-in-law,
grandad and great grandad.
Re-united with Mam and good friends to dance forever.
Friends please meet at
Sunderland Crematorium at 11am
on Friday 20th March for service prior to cremation.
Family flowers only please, donations to Macmillan Nurses.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Mar. 12, 2020
