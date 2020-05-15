Home

(Darras Hall) Sadly passed away on
3rd May 2020, after a long illness gallantly battled,
aged 91. Frederick, devoted husband of the late Florence, dearly loved and respected father of Janis, beloved brother and much loved uncle. Will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Special thanks to the staff at Hillfield and Pavilion Court Care Homes, RVI and Freeman Hospital and Fenham Hall Medical Group.
Funeral Service to take place at The West Road Crematorium, Newcastle Upon Tyne
on 22nd May 2020 at 10.30am.
Donations if desired to the Alzheimer's Society
www.alzheimers.org.uk
Enquires c/o
John Bardgett & Sons,
Funeral Directors, Oakwood House, 571 Westgate Road,
Newcastle upon Tyne, NE4 9PQ.
Tel: 0191 2739292
Published in Sunderland Echo on May 15, 2020
