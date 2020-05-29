|
|
|
Smith Frederick
(Darras Hall) Janis would like to thank all friends, neighbours, family and carers for the cards, flowers and kind words of support and sympathy following the sad loss of a deeply loved husband, uncle and dad.
Grateful thanks to everyone who attended the funeral service on 22nd May 2020, who watched the live stream and for donations to The Alzheimer's Society.
Special thanks to the Reverend Mel Occomore for his comforting service and fitting tribute and to all staff at Hillfield and Pavilion Court Care Homes, at the RVI and Freeman Hospital and GPs and staff at Fenham Hall Medical Group.
Finally, a sincere thank you to Funeral Directors, John Bardgett
& Sons for their great support, respect and dignity shown to the family at this difficult time.
Published in Sunderland Echo on May 29, 2020