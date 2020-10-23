Home

Geoffrey Garrett

Geoffrey Garrett Notice
GARRETT TOWN END FARM Peacefully at home on 12th October 2020, aged 49 years, Geoffrey (Geoff).
Loved by Julie, cherished by Mum Mary and the late Ged.
Loving father to Siannon.
Will friends please meet for service at Sunderland Crematorium on Tuesday 27th October 2020 at 1:00pm subject to current restrictions. Family flowers only, donations in lieu to Myeloma UK,
a donations plate will be available after the service. All enquiries to
Geoff will be missed by all
who loved and knew him.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Oct. 23, 2020
