Skinner Fulwell Peacefully in hospital on
5th January, aged 90.
Geoffrey, beloved husband
of the late Margaret,
much loved brother of Gordon.
Cherished nephew of Clive
and niece Gail ann and
her husband Brian.
Family and friends please meet for service at Sunderland Crematorium on 29th January at 11am.
Donations in lieu of flowers to the RSPCA, a donation plate will be provided at the crematorium.
Geoffrey will repose in the
private chapel of rest at
Manor House Funeral Service,
26 Sea Road, Fulwell, 0191 5496263
Published in Sunderland Echo on Jan. 24, 2020