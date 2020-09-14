|
Blake George Edward
Grindon Peacefully on hospital on September 4th, aged 97 years, George, beloved husband of the late May, much loved father of Ida and Carol, loving father in law of David, a devoted grandad of Andrew, Paul and partner Emma, a cherished great grandad to Amelia, a loving brother of Arthur and a treasured uncle, great uncle and great great uncle.
Service in Sunderland Crematorium on Tuesday September 15th at 1p.m. Flowers welcome or donations in lieu to the Harry Edwards Healing Sanctuary or the R.N.L.I
Sunderland Branch.
All enquiries to Peter Dodd Funeral Services, Grindon, tel 5200666.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Sept. 14, 2020