|
|
|
BLYTH George
(Ringtons Tea) Suddenly on 6th February,
aged 77 years. Beloved brother, brother-in-law, uncle and
great-uncle. Also a dear friend to many and a sadly missed former work colleague to
all at Ringtons Tea.
Family and friends please meet for service at Sunderland Crematorium on Tuesday 25th February at 12noon.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to
The British Heart Foundation
(a donation box will be
provided at the crematorium).
At rest with John Hogg
Family Funeral Directors,
St Lukes Terrace, Pallion.
Forever in our thoughts
Published in Sunderland Echo on Feb. 18, 2020