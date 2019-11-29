|
|
|
Brown Seaburn Dene The family of the late George,
wish to express their sincere thanks to family friends and neighbours for the cards of condolence, floral tributes and donations to the sum
of £359.98p, which was given to
David Hastings Lifeboat Secretary.
Special thanks to the Fellowship for the respect and honour shown at the service, Rev. Ken Smith and to Simon and staff of Peter Dodd Funeral Service. You are all in our prayers, Shelia and Neil.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Nov. 29, 2019