Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for George Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Brown

Notice Condolences

George Brown Notice
BROWN Ford Estate (Formerly of Pennywell)
Suddenly at home on
24th September, aged 71 years. George Harold, dearly loved husband to Kath (nee Wilde),
step dad to Brian and a much loved brother to Thomas and Honor,
Son to the late Norah and Harold.
Sadly missed by daughter-in-law Jackie and grandson Ryan.
Also a dearest brother-in-law,
uncle, cousin and friend.
Family and friends please meet for service at Sunderland Crematorium on Tuesday 6th October at 10:30am.
All enquiries to John Hogg
Family Funeral Directors.
Loved and Remembered Always
Published in Sunderland Echo on Sept. 29, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -