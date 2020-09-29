|
BROWN Ford Estate (Formerly of Pennywell)
Suddenly at home on
24th September, aged 71 years. George Harold, dearly loved husband to Kath (nee Wilde),
step dad to Brian and a much loved brother to Thomas and Honor,
Son to the late Norah and Harold.
Sadly missed by daughter-in-law Jackie and grandson Ryan.
Also a dearest brother-in-law,
uncle, cousin and friend.
Family and friends please meet for service at Sunderland Crematorium on Tuesday 6th October at 10:30am.
All enquiries to John Hogg
Family Funeral Directors.
Loved and Remembered Always
Published in Sunderland Echo on Sept. 29, 2020