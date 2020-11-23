Home

Peter Dodd Funeral Directors (Grindon, Sunderland)
90 The Broadway
Sunderland, Co. Durham SR4 8NX
0191 520 0666
George Bryson Notice
Bryson (Sunderland) Peacefully at South Tyneside Hospital on Friday 13th November, aged 93 years, George.
Devoted husband of the late Mary, loving father of John and the late Peter, dedicated grandfather,
great grandfather and great great grandfather. Service at Sunderland Crematorium on Thursday 26th November at 12:30pm. Family flowers only, donations in lieu of flowers to Whitburn Golf Club.
All enquiries to
Peter Dodd Funeral Directors,
Telephone: 0191 5200666.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Nov. 23, 2020
