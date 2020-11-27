|
|
|
CHAPMAN (Sunderland)
Retired Jeweller George passed away on
19th November 2020 at
Glenholme House, aged 81 years.
Beloved husband of the late Terry, loving dad of Theresa, Lisa,
Debbie and Claire. Grandad of Georgia, Matthew, Joseph, Isaac, Ellis, Sol and Zac.
Funeral service to be held at Sunderland Crematorium on
Friday 4th December 2020
at 9.30am. Family flowers only please, donations may be left following the service on behalf
of Glenholme House.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Nov. 27, 2020