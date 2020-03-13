|
|
|
COTTAM Sunderland Peacefully on March 9th,
aged 93 years.
George, loving husband
of the late Denise, much loved
dad of Anne and David,
dear father in law, also
a dearly loved grandad
and great grandad.
Family and friends please meet
for service and cremation in
Sunderland Crematorium on
Wednesday March 25th at 2.30pm.
Family flowers only by request,
donations in lieu if desired
to Cancer Research.
A donation box will be available
on exit of the crematorium chapel.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Mar. 13, 2020