|
|
|
Craggs George Alfred Beloved brother to Joan, beloved uncle, great-uncle and great-great-uncle, passed away after a short illness in Sunderland Royal on 5th April.
A life long fan of Sunderland AFC, vintage trains, and bad jokes, George will be missed by all
who knew him.
The family would like to thank the staff of Sunderland Royal for their care and compassion during this difficult time.
Due to current circumstances,
the funeral will be close family only, but the family hope to have a celebration of George's life at
a later date.
Please send donations to Sunderland Royal, in lieu of flowers.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Apr. 11, 2020