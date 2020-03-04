|
|
|
DOWNS George (Geordie) Peacefully on 23rd February,
aged 83 years.
Beloved husband of Mavis,
devoted dad to George, Gary and Michelle, treasured grandad of Lindsey, Lauren and Elle, dearest father-in-law to Jan, Karen and Marcus and a dearly loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle.
Please meet for funeral service on
Wednesday 11th March in Sunderland Crematorium at 1.30pm. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the Alzheimer's Society.
All enquiries to John Duckworth Funeral Directors tel. 0191 5160202
Published in Sunderland Echo on Mar. 4, 2020