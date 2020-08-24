|
|
|
Dunn Easington Lane Unexpectedly, with family at his side, on August 17th, aged 66 years, George.
A beloved dad, grandad,
brother, son-in-law and
a dear friend of many.
A private service will be
held in Independent Methodist
Church, Easington Lane on
Friday 28th August.
A private committal will follow in Durham Crematorium. Please join the family in Hetton Lyons Cricket Club to celebrate George's life.
Donations, if so desired, should be made online to Stroke Association.
All enquiries to Andrew Grey Funeral Directors, 30 Station Road, Hetton-le-Hole. Tel: 0191 5265800.
Forever in our hearts.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Aug. 24, 2020