FAIRLEY Suddenly on 5th March,
aged 74 years, George Taylor. Beloved husband of Jill, much loved and very proud dad of Chris, dear father in law of Kate, the besotted grandad of Lauren, Boo and Max, and also a friend to many.
Family and friends please meet for service at Sunderland Crematorium on Thursday 12th March at 4.00pm. Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to Daft as a Brush.
All enquiries to John Hogg Family Funeral Directors, St Luke's Terrace, Pallion, Tel: 0191 514 2744.
Loved and remembered always.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Mar. 10, 2020