|
|
|
FAIRLEY George Taylor The family of the late George
would like to thank all family,
friends and neighbours for their amazing love and support and many cards of condolence received
during their recent bereavement.
Special thanks to Margaret, the paramedics, Debbie Green for her lovely service and to Ian Keal from John Hogg Family Funeral Directors. Also, special thanks to everyone
who attended to pay their respects
and the generous donations for
Daft As A Brush. A total of £397.00 was raised in memory of George.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Mar. 17, 2020