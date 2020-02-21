|
|
|
Gash (formerly of Murton) Peacefully on February 17th, aged 88 years, George.
The beloved husband of Maureen.
A much loved brother, uncle and dear friend of many.
Please meet on Thursday February 27th for service in Durham Crematorium at 3:00pm.
All are welcome back to
The Church Mouse for refreshments.
Family flowers only.
Donations in lieu to
The Alzheimer's Society.
A donation box will be provided at the crematorium.
All enquiries to Andrew Grey Funeral Directors, 30 Station Road, Hetton-le-Hole.
Tel: 0191 5265800.
Loved and remembered always.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Feb. 21, 2020