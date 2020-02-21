Home

Andrew Grey Funeral Directors (Hetton Le Hole)
30 Station Road
Durham, Tyne and Wear DH5 0AT
0191 526 5800
George Gash Notice
Gash (formerly of Murton) Peacefully on February 17th, aged 88 years, George.
The beloved husband of Maureen.
A much loved brother, uncle and dear friend of many.
Please meet on Thursday February 27th for service in Durham Crematorium at 3:00pm.
All are welcome back to
The Church Mouse for refreshments.
Family flowers only.
Donations in lieu to
The Alzheimer's Society.
A donation box will be provided at the crematorium.
All enquiries to Andrew Grey Funeral Directors, 30 Station Road, Hetton-le-Hole.
Tel: 0191 5265800.
Loved and remembered always.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Feb. 21, 2020
