George Hamilton

George Hamilton Notice
HAMILTON George Henry
Berwick-upon-Tweed
and Duns
(86 years) Beloved husband of 60 years to Freda, father of Douglas, Stephen, Gordon, Rachel And the late David and Jason. Proud Grandad of Matthew, Maren, Andrew, Daniel, Sarah, Emily, and Apirak. Beloved son of the late Dora and John. Brother of Jean, Elizabeth
and (the late) Maude.
Called Home 12th September. Restricted ceremony at
Sunderland Crematorium.
No flowers please,
donations if desired to
Cancer Cars, Berwick-upon-Tweed.
All enquiries made to
Co-op Funeralcare, Chester Road, Sunderland, 0191 5673401.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Sept. 17, 2020
